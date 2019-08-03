$0.38 EPS Expected for StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX); E Trade Financial Has 0.86 Sentiment

Analysts expect StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. BANX’s profit would be $2.49 million giving it 14.22 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.61. About 4,399 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has declined 3.43% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels; 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share; 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018

E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 178 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 207 decreased and sold their equity positions in E Trade Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 214.53 million shares, down from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding E Trade Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 40 Reduced: 167 Increased: 122 New Position: 56.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 3.64% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 0.01% invested in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) for 126,077 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 11,598 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 8,824 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 10,350 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Brinker Cap holds 0.02% or 21,498 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Pnc Svcs Gp invested in 66,000 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 14,984 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Greenwich Investment Management Inc has 168,286 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 16,215 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Company has invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Financial Bank Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) for 3,863 shares. Punch & Invest Management invested 0.77% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX).

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. The company has market cap of $141.65 million. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. It has a 12.65 P/E ratio. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $240.02M for 11.52 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 2.64M shares traded or 8.23% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related services and products primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. The company has market cap of $11.06 billion. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. It has a 11.33 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services to clients through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States.

Toscafund Asset Management Llp holds 31.22% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation for 524,876 shares. Junto Capital Management Lp owns 1.67 million shares or 4.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stanley Capital Management Llc has 3.56% invested in the company for 156,861 shares. The New York-based Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp has invested 3.45% in the stock. Bluemar Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 180,594 shares.

