$0.38 EPS Expected for Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO); Ameriserv Financial Has 1.22 Sentiment

Ameriserv Financial Inc (ASRV) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 11 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 9 sold and decreased stakes in Ameriserv Financial Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 5.52 million shares, down from 5.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ameriserv Financial Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 54.76% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. SIMO’s profit would be $13.75M giving it 23.59 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 232,450 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 19,512 shares traded or 66.12% up from the average. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV) has declined 6.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ASRV News: 17/04/2018 – AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $8.7 MLN VS $8.5 MLN; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ 1Q EPS 10c; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ 1Q Net Interest Income $8.75 Million; 24/04/2018 – AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting: Live Webcast Today; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ Raises Dividend to 2c Vs. 1.5c; 02/04/2018 AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC ASRV.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 33 PCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ AmeriServ Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASRV)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc holds 2.36% of its portfolio in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. for 436,722 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Llc owns 154,055 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe & Co has 0.37% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 0.3% in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L, a Connecticut-based fund reported 558,628 shares.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. The company has market cap of $71.97 million. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. It has a 9.22 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard , client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers. It has a 16.21 P/E ratio. The firm also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs.

Among 2 analysts covering Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silicon Motion Technology has $52 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46’s average target is 28.31% above currents $35.85 stock price. Silicon Motion Technology had 6 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”.