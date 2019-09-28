$0.38 EPS Expected for Natus Medical (NTUS); Dafna Capital Management Has Boosted Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holding By $806,400

Analysts expect Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. NTUS’s profit would be $12.94 million giving it 20.90 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Natus Medical Incorporated’s analysts see 11.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 136,375 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) stake by 17.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dafna Capital Management Llc acquired 9,600 shares as Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)'s stock rose 29.28%. The Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 64,608 shares with $5.46M value, up from 55,008 last quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc now has $8.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $90.18. About 840,039 shares traded or 25.05% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500.

More notable recent Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Natus to Present at 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Natus Medical Announces NASDAQ Ticker Symbol Change to â€œNTUSâ€ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Natus Medical Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Natus Expands the Supporting Community of Otoscan – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Update to Natus Medical First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. It offers services and products used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories.

Among 4 analysts covering Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Neurocrine Biosciences has $11800 highest and $106 lowest target. $111.25’s average target is 23.36% above currents $90.18 stock price. Neurocrine Biosciences had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, July 30. Piper Jaffray maintained Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $106 target in Monday, April 22 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.