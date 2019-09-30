$0.38 EPS Expected for Natus Medical (NTUS); 0 Analysts Covering Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM)

Among 2 analysts covering Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Summit Materials has $2200 highest and $18 lowest target. $20’s average target is -9.58% below currents $22.12 stock price. Summit Materials had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 5. See Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) latest ratings:

05/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. NTUS’s profit would be $12.94M giving it 20.90 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Natus Medical Incorporated’s analysts see 11.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 136,375 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. It offers services and products used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories.

