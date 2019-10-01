$0.38 EPS Expected for National Instruments (NATI); Viking Global Investors LP Has Increased Micron Technology (MU) Stake By $157.37 Million

Viking Global Investors Lp increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 180.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp acquired 4.14 million shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 6.43M shares with $248.18 million value, up from 2.29 million last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $47.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 6.03 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day

Analysts expect National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.56% from last quarter's $0.39 EPS. NATI's profit would be $50.12M giving it 27.48 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, National Instruments Corporation's analysts see 35.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 32,072 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by:

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 1.08M shares to 802,330 valued at $131.77M in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 343,259 shares and now owns 6.74 million shares. Moderna Inc was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology has $6600 highest and $28 lowest target. $51.60’s average target is 20.81% above currents $42.71 stock price. Micron Technology had 28 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, September 27 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Cascend maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6500 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. As per Friday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Mizuho. Wells Fargo maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, September 27 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $30 target in Monday, June 24 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.33% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 1.08% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 408,446 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0% stake. Bailard Inc stated it has 23,759 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) owns 11,881 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Florida-based Ws Lllp has invested 3.54% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Viking Global Invsts Limited Partnership owns 6.43 million shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Co owns 68,764 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1,685 shares. 2.13 million are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 91,825 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has 156,556 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 7,815 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $88,565 activity. On Thursday, May 2 LE DUY LOAN T bought $88,565 worth of National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) or 2,028 shares.

National Instruments Corporation designs, makes, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.51 billion. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers. It has a 36.96 P/E ratio. The firm also provides software products, such as NI TestStand to test and measure applications in a manufacturing environment; NI VeriStand software to configure real-time testing applications; NI DIAdem, which provides users configuration technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools; NI InsightCM Enterprise for monitoring critical and ancillary rotating equipment; and NI Multisim circuit design software.