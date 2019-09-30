$0.38 EPS Expected for Nanometrics (NANO); Iradimed (IRMD) SI Decreased By 6.47%

Analysts expect Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 19.15% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. NANO’s profit would be $9.44M giving it 21.68 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Nanometrics Incorporated’s analysts see 80.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 37,913 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 13.55% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M

Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) had a decrease of 6.47% in short interest. IRMD’s SI was 514,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.47% from 550,200 shares previously. With 59,900 avg volume, 9 days are for Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s short sellers to cover IRMD’s short positions. The SI to Iradimed Corporation’s float is 10.42%. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 25,569 shares traded. IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) has risen 4.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical IRMD News: 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To EPS 30c-EPS 33c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 43c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 8c; 22/04/2018 DJ iRadimed Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRMD); 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Increases Full Yr 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed 1Q EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Backs 2018 Rev $29.3M-$30M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold Nanometrics Incorporated shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.97 million shares or 2.81% more from 20.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research reported 33,442 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt owns 4,766 shares. Tanaka Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 26,831 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Communication Na holds 0% or 288 shares. Ameriprise invested in 200,749 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 33,621 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 47,333 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 0.08% or 49,885 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,211 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.2% or 216,709 shares. Smith Asset Lp has 0.01% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 5,340 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.01% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 866,186 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 22,995 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO).

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $818.15 million. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. It has a 26.79 P/E ratio. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility.

Among 3 analysts covering Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nanometrics has $4100 highest and $39 lowest target. $40’s average target is 21.40% above currents $32.95 stock price. Nanometrics had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson upgraded Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) on Wednesday, May 1 to “Buy” rating. Benchmark maintained the shares of NANO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating.

