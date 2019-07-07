$0.38 EPS Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL); Shorts at Sapiens International N.V.H (SPNS) Raised By 0.34%

Sapiens International Corporation N.V.H (NASDAQ:SPNS) had an increase of 0.34% in short interest. SPNS’s SI was 147,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.34% from 146,900 shares previously. With 27,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Sapiens International Corporation N.V.H (NASDAQ:SPNS)’s short sellers to cover SPNS’s short positions. The SI to Sapiens International Corporation N.V.H’s float is 0.59%. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.29. About 74,361 shares traded. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has risen 62.17% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SPNS News: 17/04/2018 – HDI Sigorta Selects the Sapiens Non-Life/General Insurance Suite; 07/05/2018 – SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NV SPNS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $282.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Expands its Relationship with Sapiens by Choosing Its P&C Insurance Platform for; 23/05/2018 – Sapiens DECISION Recognized as a “Hot Vendor in Digital Business Platforms, 2017”; 23/05/2018 – FORMULA SYSTEMS – SAPIENS ON TRACK TO IMPROVE OPER MARGINS THROUGHOUT 2018, REITERATE 2018 ADJ OPER MARGIN GUIDANCE WITH REV OF $280-$285 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Sapiens Congratulates Integra on Being Named a Celent Model Insurer; 23/04/2018 – Sapiens to Enrich Digital Engagement Platform Through Partnership With EasySend; 31/05/2018 – SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL – GEORGIA FARM BUREAU MUTUAL INSURANCE CO SELECTED SAPIENS P&C INSURANCE PLATFORM FOR NORTH AMERICA, SIGNED 5-YR AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Sapiens 4Q Net $3.43M; 07/05/2018 – Sapiens 1Q Net $2.83M

Analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to report $0.38 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 40.63% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. GSL’s profit would be $3.87M giving it 5.36 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s analysts see -13.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 57,808 shares traded or 248.39% up from the average. Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) has declined 45.04% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GSL News: 30/04/2018 – Global Ship Lease 1Q EPS 9c; 30/04/2018 – Global Ship Lease 1Q Rev $36.1M; 29/03/2018 Global Ship Lease Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

More notable recent Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Global Ship Lease Announces New Charter Agreements – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Global Ship Lease Declares Quarterly Dividend on its 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Is Container Shipping Market Less Turbulent Than Headlines Imply? – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Global Ship Lease Sees Profits And Charter Coverage Rise – Benzinga” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Better Rates Help Global Ship Lease – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships of various sizes under long-term, fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. The company has market cap of $83.07 million. As at December 31, 2016, the firm owned 18 vessels with a total capacity of 82,312 twenty-foot equivalent units. It currently has negative earnings.