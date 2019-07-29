$0.38 EPS Expected for FedNat Holding Company (FNHC); Olin (OLN) Shorts Raised By 81.82%

Analysts expect FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 44.93% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. FNHC’s profit would be $4.88 million giving it 7.93 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, FedNat Holding Company’s analysts see -300.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 37,993 shares traded. FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) has declined 26.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FNHC News: 02/05/2018 – HCI Group Sent Letter on April 18 Expressing Continued Interest in Exploring Merger With Federated National Holding Co; 13/03/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL SAYS ERRORS ARE NOT MATERIAL TO FINANCIALS; 24/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Opexa Therapeutics, Federated National Holding, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Zion Oil &; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: FEDERATED NATIONAL SAYS ERRORS IN FY15-16 FINANCIALS; 13/03/2018 Federated National 4Q EPS 48c; 07/05/2018 – Federated National 1Q EPS 58c; 13/03/2018 – Federated National 4Q Gross Written Premiums $133.9M; 07/05/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL HOLDING – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $82.1 MLN VS $81.7 MLN; 29/05/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL HOLDING CO SAYS AGREED TO TERMS OF ITS EXCESS OF LOSS CATASTROPHE REINSURANCE PROGRAM FOR 2018-2019 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL SAYS ERRORS ALSO FOUND IN 1ST 3 QTRS OF FY17

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) had an increase of 81.82% in short interest. OLN’s SI was 7.28 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 81.82% from 4.00 million shares previously. With 2.74M avg volume, 3 days are for Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)’s short sellers to cover OLN’s short positions. The SI to Olin Corporation’s float is 5%. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 1.78M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c

Federated National Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing in the United States. The company has market cap of $154.68 million. The firm underwrites homeowners' multi-peril, commercial general liability, federal flood, personal automobile, and other lines of insurance. It has a 43.19 P/E ratio. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent agents.

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Olin had 10 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Alembic. The stock of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Reduce” rating on Wednesday, January 30 by Nomura. The stock of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Nomura.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.52 billion. It operates through three divisions: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. It has a 10.23 P/E ratio. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

