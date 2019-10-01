$-0.38 EPS Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG); Walt Disney Co (DIS) Has 1.21 Sentiment

Walt Disney Co (DIS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 855 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 705 decreased and sold holdings in Walt Disney Co. The institutional investors in our database now have: 1.17 billion shares, up from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Walt Disney Co in top ten positions increased from 121 to 245 for an increase of 124. Sold All: 78 Reduced: 627 Increased: 660 New Position: 195.

Analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to report $-0.38 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 65.22% from last quarter's $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.32 EPS previously, Everbridge, Inc.'s analysts see 18.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.43% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.83. About 563,339 shares traded. Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has risen 125.13% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 125.13% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Everbridge has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $92.67’s average target is 45.18% above currents $63.83 stock price. Everbridge had 6 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. The stock of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, August 6.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable clients to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The Company’s SaaS platform enables clients to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. It currently has negative earnings. The company's critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging.

Gavea Investimentos Ltda holds 20.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company for 59,761 shares. Ruffer Llp owns 4.89 million shares or 15.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lindsell Train Ltd has 12.44% invested in the company for 5.25 million shares. The Hong Kong-based Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (Hk) Ltd has invested 9.63% in the stock. Csu Producer Resources Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 18,200 shares.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $234.79 billion. The companyÂ’s Media Networks segment operates cable programming services, including the ESPN, Disney channels, and Freeform networks; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio Network; and the Radio Disney network. It has a 16.78 P/E ratio. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and iTunes.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.17 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.