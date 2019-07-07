$-0.38 EPS Expected for Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX); VYCOR MEDICAL (VYCO) SI Decreased By 50%

Analysts expect Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) to report $-0.38 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $1.00 EPS change or 72.46% from last quarter’s $-1.38 EPS. After having $-0.32 EPS previously, Eidos Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 18.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 176,805 shares traded or 15.93% up from the average. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

VYCOR MEDICAL INC (OTCMKTS:VYCO) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. VYCO’s SI was 1,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 2,400 shares previously. With 13,200 avg volume, 0 days are for VYCOR MEDICAL INC (OTCMKTS:VYCO)’s short sellers to cover VYCO’s short positions. It closed at $0.16 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Vycor Medical: A Hidden Medical Device Gem – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2014.

Vycor Medical, Inc. designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.79 million. The firm provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for those who have vision disorders resulting from neurological brain damage that caused by a stroke. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in two divisions, Vycor Medical and NovaVision.

Among 2 analysts covering Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eidos Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.