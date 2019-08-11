$0.38 EPS Expected for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ); Hyrecar (HYRE) SI Increased By 3.7%

Analysts expect BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 280.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. BJ’s profit would be $52.90M giving it 15.27 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 46.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 1.40M shares traded. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has declined 4.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500.

Hyrecar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) had an increase of 3.7% in short interest. HYRE’s SI was 1.51M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.7% from 1.46 million shares previously. With 234,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Hyrecar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s short sellers to cover HYRE’s short positions. The SI to Hyrecar Inc’s float is 19.39%. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 172,156 shares traded. HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) has declined 3.92% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500.

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. The company has market cap of $37.12 million. The Company’s marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway.

Among 2 analysts covering BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BJ’s Wholesale Club has $32 highest and $27 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 27.10% above currents $23.21 stock price. BJ’s Wholesale Club had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. It has a 20.59 P/E ratio. The firm also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.