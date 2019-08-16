$0.38 EPS Expected for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ); Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Cut Vmware (VMW) Stake

Analysts expect BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 280.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. BJ’s profit would be $52.90M giving it 13.97 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 46.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 1.62M shares traded. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has declined 4.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Vmware Inc (VMW) stake by 26.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp analyzed 57,700 shares as Vmware Inc (VMW)'s stock declined 13.82%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 157,900 shares with $28.50 million value, down from 215,600 last quarter. Vmware Inc now has $58.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 7.02% or $10.74 during the last trading session, reaching $142.35. About 4.08 million shares traded or 203.45% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 30.95 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Futurefuel Corporation (NYSE:FF) stake by 23,300 shares to 38,800 valued at $520,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) stake by 17,800 shares and now owns 161,600 shares. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Primecap Management Ca has invested 0.17% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Colony Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Cypress Asset Management Tx owns 1,600 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% or 13,770 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, National Pension has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 2,324 shares. Leuthold Group Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 28,349 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.03% or 497,665 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associates stated it has 107,750 shares. Raymond James accumulated 156,770 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 31,730 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,269 shares. Hrt Ltd invested in 0.07% or 2,563 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 7,284 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

Among 17 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. VMware has $210 highest and $130 lowest target. $183.33’s average target is 28.79% above currents $142.35 stock price. VMware had 31 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $206 target in Thursday, April 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating by Maxim Group given on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Wedbush.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. The company has market cap of $2.96 billion. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. It has a 18.85 P/E ratio. The firm also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.