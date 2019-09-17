$0.38 EPS Expected for AB Volvo (publ); EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA ORDINARY SHARES (EGFEF) SI Increased By 1832.14%

EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EGFEF) had an increase of 1832.14% in short interest. EGFEF’s SI was 108,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1832.14% from 5,600 shares previously. With 5,900 avg volume, 18 days are for EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EGFEF)’s short sellers to cover EGFEF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.0062 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9144. About 330,000 shares traded or 755.52% up from the average. Eurobank Ergasias S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:publ) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.32% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. VLVLY’s profit would be $776.95M giving it 9.87 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, AB Volvo’s analysts see -34.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 21,110 shares traded. AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eurobank Ergasias S.A. provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services. The company has market cap of $3.39 billion. The companyÂ’s Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking, and mortgages. It has a 14.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s Corporate segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loan and other credit facilities, custody, equity brokerage, cash management, and trade services, as well as foreign currency and derivative products to corporate entities.

