$0.37 EPS Expected for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR); Littelfuse (LFUS)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.04, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 128 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 106 sold and reduced their holdings in Littelfuse Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 23.52 million shares, up from 22.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Littelfuse Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 0 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 87 Increased: 93 New Position: 35.

Analysts expect Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) to report $0.37 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. UNVR’s profit would be $62.40 million giving it 13.53 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Univar Solutions Inc.’s analysts see -11.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 782,093 shares traded. Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has declined 18.13% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UNVR News: 08/05/2018 – UNIVAR INC – CO’S UNIT UNIVAR LTD HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE EARTHOIL A UNIT OF TREATT PLC; 10/05/2018 – Univar 1Q EPS 46c; 23/04/2018 – Elevate and New Law Firm ElevateNext Collaborate with Univar to Reduce Law Department Spend By 50 Percent; 08/05/2018 – Univar Announces Agreement To Acquire Earthoil; 10/05/2018 – Univar: On Track for Low-Double-Digit Adjusted Ebitda Growth in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Univar Appoints David Jukes As President And CEO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Univar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNVR); 08/03/2018 – Univar Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/05/2018 – Univar Specialty Consumables to Distribute Purdy Professional Paint Tools; 02/05/2018 – Univar Inc. Appoints Kerry J. Preete as Independent Director

The stock increased 1.68% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $174.61. About 57,478 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) has declined 22.54% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.39, EST. $1.81; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53; 10/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 21/03/2018 – Littelfuse at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Analysts await Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.56 EPS, down 37.35% or $0.93 from last year’s $2.49 per share. LFUS’s profit will be $38.32M for 27.98 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by Littelfuse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.32% negative EPS growth.

Littelfuse, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.29 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. It has a 26.34 P/E ratio. The Electronics segment provides fuses and protectors, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, discrete transient voltage suppression diodes, TVS diode arrays protection and switching thyristors, gas discharge tubes, power switching components, fuseholders, reed switch and sensor assemblies, insulated gate bipolar transistors blocks, and related accessories.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc holds 2.51% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. for 33,266 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 72,735 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.66% invested in the company for 168,700 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 1.35% in the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 40,835 shares.

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.38 billion. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed, micronutrients, macronutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feed; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. It has a 954.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, chelants, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacturing of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines.

