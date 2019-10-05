$0.37 EPS Expected for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO); Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Among 6 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $7200 highest and $5800 lowest target. $66.14’s average target is 22.91% above currents $53.81 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 2 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Thursday, October 3. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. See Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) latest ratings:

03/10/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $71.0000 Maintain

03/10/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $58.0000 Downgrade

02/10/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $63.0000 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $72.0000 Initiates Coverage On

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Imperial Capital New Target: $61.0000 63.0000

03/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. 70.0000

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley

11/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $68 New Target: $70 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $60 New Target: $68 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $37 New Target: $68 Maintain

Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to report $0.37 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 22.92% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. TWO’s profit would be $99.44 million giving it 8.93 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s analysts see -5.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 1.22M shares traded. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has declined 13.72% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TWO News: 08/05/2018 – Two Harbors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – TWO HARBORS – BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO INCLUDE TWO ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FROM CYS INVESTMENTS’ CURRENT BOARD; 27/04/2018 – CYS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES CYS OR TWO HARBORS, AS APPLICABLE TO PAY OTHER PARTY $43.2 MLN OR $51.8 MLN FEE, RESPECTIVELY; 13/03/2018 The leaked draft report allegedly said that $2 million worth of sales proceeds have moved from both companies’ bank account in North Korea to Singapore; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 08/05/2018 – Two Harbors 1Q EPS $1.69; 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY CORE EARNINGS OF $0.46 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC COMMON SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. to Attend the KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $97.5M, EST. $99.2M; 26/04/2018 – Two Harbors Agrees to Buy CYS Investments for About $1.2 Billion

The stock increased 1.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 6.52M shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES AIRLINE SUPPLY DECISIONS IN FALL IF FUEL STAYS HIGH; 03/04/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for March 2018; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF ECONOMY, TRAVEL DEMAND GLOBALLY; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28; 30/05/2018 – DAL: WORKING WITH GDS COS TO IMPROVE MERCHANDISING CAPABILITIES; 24/05/2018 – Delta Returns to Mumbai After U.S. Pact on Persian Gulf Airlines; 27/04/2018 – @JohnAGordon @Delta Shameful. They could have walked us off the plane ten times over already

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens L P has invested 0.3% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Hamel Assocs holds 0.12% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 4,750 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Llc reported 3.33% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Ftb holds 1,578 shares. Moreover, Cypress Asset Inc Tx has 0.27% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 14,000 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 82,300 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 17,800 shares. D E Shaw And has 54,764 shares. Randolph invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 303,852 shares. Johnson Group Inc invested 0.23% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Brown Advisory Secs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 5,311 shares. First Lp owns 0.04% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 400,445 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl Incorporated holds 389,272 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 265,897 shares.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.99 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Airline and Refinery. It has a 8.03 P/E ratio. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.55 billion. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions.

Among 3 analysts covering Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Two Harbors Investments has $15 highest and $13.5000 lowest target. $14.50’s average target is 9.68% above currents $13.22 stock price. Two Harbors Investments had 4 analyst reports since June 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) rating on Thursday, June 20. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $15 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24.

