$0.37 EPS Expected for The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG); Gideon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stake

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) stake by 73.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 21,273 shares as Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s stock declined 4.07%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 7,859 shares with $612,000 value, down from 29,132 last quarter. Eastman Chemical Co now has $9.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 777,853 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23

Analysts expect The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to report $0.37 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 48.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. CG’s profit would be $123.92M giving it 16.76 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, The Carlyle Group L.P.’s analysts see -35.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 1.20M shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To The Ten Classes Of Refinancing Notes Issued By Carlyle Global Market Strategies Euro Clo 2016-1 Designated Activity Company; 07/05/2018 – Carlyle set to close new Asia fund at $6.5 billion; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Carlyle Glbl Mrkt Strgs CLO 2014-2-R Ltd. Nts Rtgs; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – ACQUIRED REMAINING 89% CO DID NOT OWN OF GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS LLC FROM AFFILIATES OF CARLYLE GROUP & MINORITY OWNERS OF GCI; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel Selling Specialty Chemicals to Carlyle Group for EUR10.1B; 17/05/2018 – LINCOLN PROPERTY CO. BUYS MERIDIAN AT CARLYLE APARTMENTS; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates European Cash Flow Deal Carlyle Euro CLO 2018-1; 20/04/2018 – The Carlyle Group L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Seaspan; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 bln new Asia private equity fund; 01/05/2018 – CARLYLE SAYS INVESTMENT PIPELINE REMAINS VERY ROBUST

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold The Carlyle Group L.P. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 7.80% more from 39.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Financial Advisers Ltd owns 91,677 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stelac Advisory Serv Limited Liability Com accumulated 16,770 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Moreover, Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 161,460 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Pinnacle Llc holds 0% or 7,805 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.04% or 2.29M shares. 33,075 are held by Pinnacle Assoc Ltd. Lpl Financial Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). 386,191 were accumulated by Raymond James Associates. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Bamco Inc reported 3.25 million shares. 22,112 were reported by Raymond James Advisors Inc. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.46% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 5.14M shares.

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. The company has market cap of $8.31 billion. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES. It has a 10.29 P/E ratio. The firm invests across four divisions which include Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies, and Solutions.

Among 5 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Eastman Chemical has $9500 highest and $8000 lowest target. $87.60’s average target is 23.26% above currents $71.07 stock price. Eastman Chemical had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Nomura. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12. UBS maintained Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) on Wednesday, October 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Nomura.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 24,159 shares to 27,898 valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2. It also upped Freeport (NYSE:FCX) stake by 86,645 shares and now owns 102,138 shares. Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) was raised too.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $271.20M for 8.88 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.