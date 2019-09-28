$0.37 EPS Expected for The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG); Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary (ADAP) Shorts Decreased By 2.3%

Analysts expect The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to report $0.37 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 48.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. CG’s profit would be $126.27 million giving it 17.36 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, The Carlyle Group L.P.’s analysts see -35.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.96% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 3.37 million shares traded or 167.02% up from the average. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 14/03/2018 – DISCOVERORG REPORTS STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM CARLYLE GROUP; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Novolex Holdings is Backed by Carlyle Group; 13/04/2018 – BC Partners, Advent Are Said to Vie for Sanofi’s Generics Unit; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 21/05/2018 – CARLYLE SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE INDONESIA DEALMAKER WINARTA; 10/04/2018 – CG: Carlyle and oil trader Vitol on brink of pulling €2bn Varo float; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ACOSTA’S CFR TO CAA2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – CARLYLE’S ADAM METZ, JASON LEE ARE SAID TO BE LEAVING FIRM; 13/04/2018 – ManorCare seeks court approval to exit bankruptcy under landlord; 05/04/2018 – Carlyle snaps up Australia’s biggest winemaker

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary (NASDAQ:ADAP) had a decrease of 2.3% in short interest. ADAP’s SI was 3.66M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.3% from 3.74M shares previously. With 288,400 avg volume, 13 days are for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s short sellers to cover ADAP’s short positions. The SI to Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary’s float is 4.24%. The stock decreased 5.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 428,741 shares traded or 45.65% up from the average. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has declined 65.11% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ADAP News: 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC QUARTERLY LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE $0.05; 12/04/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics: Data Provides Confirmation of Broad Applicability of SPEAR TCR T-cell Platform in Solid Tumors; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 15/03/2018 – Adaptimmune Announces Responses in Second Solid Tumor lndication with NY-ESO SPEAR T-cells; 06/04/2018 – Adaptimmune to Present Two Posters at the Upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 30/05/2018 – Adaptimmune at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 12/04/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics Says Peter Thompson Will Be Stepping Down From the Board

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. The company has market cap of $8.77 billion. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES. It has a 10.66 P/E ratio. The firm invests across four divisions which include Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies, and Solutions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold The Carlyle Group L.P. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 7.80% more from 39.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Corporation invested in 16,770 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Communication holds 14,645 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 16,065 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Network Ltd. Citadel Limited Liability Company has 95,185 shares. Advisory Ser Network Lc accumulated 560 shares or 0% of the stock. 16,150 are held by Garrison Bradford Inc. 144,211 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Alps Advisors accumulated 0% or 23,200 shares. Sit Assocs holds 107,325 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Moreover, Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 39,539 shares. 260,359 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Stifel Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Whittier holds 5,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG).

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. The company has market cap of $154.54 million. The Company’s platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors ; and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma.

Among 2 analysts covering Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has $800 highest and $700 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 410.20% above currents $1.47 stock price. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup reinitiated Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) rating on Thursday, May 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $800 target.

