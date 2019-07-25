$0.37 EPS Expected for Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO); Shorts at Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Lowered By 3.66%

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) had a decrease of 3.66% in short interest. VYGR’s SI was 1.18M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.66% from 1.23M shares previously. With 242,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s short sellers to cover VYGR’s short positions. The SI to Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s float is 5.16%. The stock decreased 5.03% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.57. About 198,051 shares traded. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has risen 22.05% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical VYGR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Voyager Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VYGR); 30/04/2018 – Salient CRGT Expands Voyager Mobility Suite Solutions to Include Voyager Atlas and Voyager eDOC for Mobile Infused Future; 17/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics Announces New Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 2018 Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – GRNET trials ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) and TIP’s Voyager white box solution; 10/05/2018 – PLDT INC TEL.PS – MAINTAIN GUIDANCE FY 2018 RECURRING CORE INCOME EXCLUDING VOYAGER WILL REACH 23-24 BLN PESOS; 21/03/2018 – Old Mutual Voyager Global Dynamic Adds TD Ameritrade; 29/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics: Allison Dorval to Assume Roles of Principal Financial and Accounting Officers; 14/03/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 40c; 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS – ALLISON DORVAL, VP OF FINANCE, WILL ASSUME ROLES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER

Analysts expect Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) to report $0.37 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $1.22 EPS change or 143.53% from last quarter’s $-0.85 EPS. TEO’s profit would be $159.38 million giving it 11.51 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Telecom Argentina S.A.’s analysts see 428.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 102,367 shares traded. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 33.24% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TEO News: 16/03/2018 – MODIFICATION TO LAW NEEDED TO ALLOW FOR AUCTION, COULD COME AROUND MID-YEAR – GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA POSPONE VENTA DE BONOS: OFICINA DE PRENSA; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Telecom Argentina Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘B+(EXP)’/’RR3’; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA 1Q REV. ARS30.70B; 27/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TELECOM ARGENTINA PROPOSED SR. UNSECURED NOTES ‘B+; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA IS SAID TO CONSIDER POSTPONING BOND SALE; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Telecom Argentina And Its Debt ‘BB-‘; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Service Revenue ARS28.5B, Up 27%; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Broadband ARPU Rose 52%, Cable TV ARPU Rose 37%; 25/04/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA TO SELL UP TO $1B OF BONDS APRIL 26-MAY 3

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The company has market cap of $831.12 million. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain.

As of January 1, 2018, Telecom Argentina S.A. was acquired by Cablevisi??n Holding S.A., in a reverse merger transaction. The company has market cap of $7.34 billion. Telecom Argentina S.A. provides fixed-line telecommunications and other telephone-related services to residential customers, businesses, and governmental agencies in Argentina and internationally. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in three divisions: Fixed Telecommunications Services, Personal Mobile Telecommunications Services, and N??cleo Mobile Telecommunications Services.

