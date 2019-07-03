$0.37 EPS Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA); Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report $0.37 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 13.95% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. PRAA’s profit would be $16.79M giving it 19.22 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, PRA Group, Inc.’s analysts see 8.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 69,347 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 24.96% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 26/04/2018 – PRA warns insurers over lending standards of equity release mortgages; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE NOT ALLEGING THAT STALEY ACTED WITH A LACK OF INTEGRITY; 15/05/2018 – RBS – IF SCHEME IS APPROVED AT HEARING, EXPECTED EFFECTIVE DATE TO BE AUG 13 OR LATER DATE WHICH NATWEST BANK, NATWEST MARKETS MAY AGREE WITH PRA, FCA; 24/05/2018 – PRA Named International Clinical Research Company of the Year; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS IS NOT IN A POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER ON DRAFT WARNING NOTICES, ANY DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA AND PRA OR TIMING OF FINAL OUTCOME OF THIS MATTER; 11/05/2018 – Barclays: No Findings by FCA, PRA That Mr Staley Acted With a Lack of Integrity; 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List; 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q Rev $223.2M; 28/03/2018 – FCA CONTINUES TO WORK W/ HM TREASURY AND BOE/PRA ON BREXIT; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Made Serious Errors of Judgement

Among 3 analysts covering Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.

Ag Growth International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $998.39 million. The firm offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including enclosed belt conveyors, chain conveyors, bucket elevators, truss and towers, distributors, rail and truck probes, custom configured belt conveyors, screw feders and conveyors, bulk weigh hoppers, VIS micro dosing systems, TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, and spout and connections. It has a 27.3 P/E ratio. It also provides storage and conditioning equipment comprising storage bins, temporary storage systems, aeration and conditioning systems, dust collection systems, pneumatic conveying systems, heaters, unloads, and petroleum and water storage systems; and livestock equipment, such as fencing, as well as stock tanks and waterers.

The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 227,553 shares traded or 339.93% up from the average. Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. It has a 21.72 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners.