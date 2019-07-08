$0.37 EPS Expected for Open Text (OTEX); Profile of 3 Analysts Covering American International Group, Inc. (AIG)

Among 5 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. American International Gr had 14 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Compass Point on Friday, February 15. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of AIG in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 15 by Argus Research. See American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) latest ratings:

05/06/2019 Broker: Inc. New Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank

30/05/2019 Broker: Inc. New Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $57.0000 58.0000

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. New Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $50.0000 60.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. New Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $52.0000 57.0000

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. New Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $50.0000 57.0000

27/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

Analysts expect Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report $0.37 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 60.87% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. OTEX’s profit would be $99.51 million giving it 28.30 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Open Text Corporation’s analysts see 37.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 288,206 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software services and products that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company has market cap of $11.26 billion. The firm offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. It has a 41.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 3.01 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $51,710 were bought by Vaughan Therese M on Tuesday, May 21.

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual clients primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company has market cap of $47.80 billion. The companyÂ’s Commercial Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workersÂ’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; aerospace, political risk, trade credit, surety, and marine insurance; and various insurance products for small and medium sized enterprises. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers liability, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cybersecurity risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance.

