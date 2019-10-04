$0.37 EPS Expected for Meridian (MRBK); D/B/A Sibanye-stillwater Limited American Deposita (SBGL) Shorts Up By 42.91%

Analysts expect Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) to report $0.37 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 21.28% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. MRBK’s profit would be $2.37M giving it 11.82 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Meridian Corporation’s analysts see -5.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.49. About 182 shares traded. Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

D/B/A Sibanye-stillwater Limited American Deposita (NYSE:SBGL) had an increase of 42.91% in short interest. SBGL’s SI was 13.28 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 42.91% from 9.29 million shares previously. With 3.74M avg volume, 4 days are for D/B/A Sibanye-stillwater Limited American Deposita (NYSE:SBGL)’s short sellers to cover SBGL’s short positions. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 2.42M shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FIVE OF 13 EMPLOYEES TRAPPED AFTER A SEISMIC EVENT AT MASAKHANE MINE, DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS, FREED BY THE MINE RESCUE TEAMS; 03/05/2018 – Thirteen trapped underground at South African gold mine; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE REPORTS SEISMIC EVENT AT SOUTH AFRICA GOLD MINE; 11/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold to Assess Impact on Operations of Recent Seismic Events; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE GOLD SPOKESMAN JAMES WELLSTED COMMENTS BY PHONE; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS S. AFRICA, U.S. PGM OPS CONTINUE TO PERFORM WELL; 18/05/2018 – SIBANYE CONSIDERING PIPELINE FINANCING, STREAMING AGREEMENTS AND HEDGING BUT NOT RAISING EQUITY TO CUT DEBT; 06/04/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD – TRP HAS GRANTED TRP WAIVER RULING RELATED TO SIBANYE-STILLWATER DEAL; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – THE OTHER TWO EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL AND ARE IN A STABLE CONDITION; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – ANOTHER TRAPPED EMPLOYEE HAS BEEN LOCATED, WHILE TWO EMPLOYEES REMAIN UNACCOUNTED FOR

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining firm in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. The firm operates through Gold and Platinum divisions. It has a 111.16 P/E ratio. It owns and operates gold, uranium, and platinum group metals , including platinum, palladium, and rhodium activities and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

