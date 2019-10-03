$0.37 EPS Expected for Mercer International Inc. (MERC); Wolverine Asset Management Has Increased Illumina (Call) (ILMN) Position By $3.02 Million

Analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to report $0.37 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 41.27% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. MERC’s profit would be $24.28 million giving it 8.00 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Mercer International Inc.’s analysts see 131.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 182,423 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q EPS 39c; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTA; 09/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $367.9M, EST. $336.0M; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED IT LACKED JURISDICTION; 06/03/2018 – Mercer International Inc. Announces Decision in NAFTA Claim; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Illumina Inc (Call) (ILMN) stake by 458.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc acquired 8,210 shares as Illumina Inc (Call) (ILMN)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 10,000 shares with $3.68M value, up from 1,790 last quarter. Illumina Inc (Call) now has $42.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $288.29. About 1.34 million shares traded or 8.67% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $110,000 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $110,000 were bought by MORFITT MARTHA A M on Friday, August 23.

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp worldwide. The company has market cap of $777.05 million. It produces NBSK pulp principally from wood chips and pulp logs; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source, as well as carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste. It has a 5.26 P/E ratio. The firm sells its pulp to tissue, specialty papers, and printing and writing paper manufacturers; and green energy to third party utilities.

Among 4 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Illumina has $35500 highest and $30000 lowest target. $335.75’s average target is 16.46% above currents $288.29 stock price. Illumina had 7 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold” on Tuesday, July 30. Piper Jaffray maintained Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $34800 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, September 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, July 30.