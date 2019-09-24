$0.37 EPS Expected for Mercer International Inc. (MERC); Thestreet (TST) SI Decreased By 39.56%

Analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to report $0.37 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 41.27% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. MERC’s profit would be $24.28 million giving it 8.99 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Mercer International Inc.’s analysts see 131.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.98% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 257,412 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Announced Nafta Claim Against Canada in January 2012; 16/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – Mercer Intl Had Filed Claim Against Canada in 2012 Over Celgar Pulp Mill; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $367.9M, EST. $336.0M; 21/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Claim Concerns Celgar Pulp Mil; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTA; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q EPS 39C, EST. 67C

Thestreet Inc (NASDAQ:TST) had a decrease of 39.56% in short interest. TST's SI was 19,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 39.56% from 31,600 shares previously. With 39,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Thestreet Inc (NASDAQ:TST)'s short sellers to cover TST's short positions. The SI to Thestreet Inc's float is 0.05%. The stock increased 5.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 405,381 shares traded or 876.23% up from the average. TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) has declined 3.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.56% the S&P500.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.37 million. The firm operates through three divisions: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. It has a 0.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp worldwide. The company has market cap of $873.53 million. It produces NBSK pulp principally from wood chips and pulp logs; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source, as well as carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste. It has a 5.92 P/E ratio. The firm sells its pulp to tissue, specialty papers, and printing and writing paper manufacturers; and green energy to third party utilities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.43 in 2019Q1.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $110,000 activity. MORFITT MARTHA A M bought $110,000 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.