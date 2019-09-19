$0.37 EPS Expected for Mercer International Inc. (MERC); F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to report $0.37 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 41.27% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. MERC’s profit would be $24.28 million giving it 8.86 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Mercer International Inc.’s analysts see 131.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $13.11. About 228,512 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 07/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Conference May 22; 25/05/2018 – Mercer Intl Inc. Announces Voluntary Delisting From the Toronto Stck Exchange; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International: Nafta Tribunal Decision to Be Issued Tuesday; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q EPS 39C, EST. 67C; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias

Among 6 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. F5 Networks has $21100 highest and $13000 lowest target. $161’s average target is 16.02% above currents $138.77 stock price. F5 Networks had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 29 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, September 9. Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) rating on Thursday, August 8. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $13000 target. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $180 target in Monday, April 1 report. See F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $140.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/09/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $161.0000 New Target: $166.0000 Upgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $130.0000 Upgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $160.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $188.0000 191.0000

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $211.0000 188.0000

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $165.0000 120.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

More notable recent Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Mercer International Stock Popped 19% Today – Nasdaq” on January 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mercer International Inc. (MERC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mercer International Inc. Reports Strong 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Late-Cycle Look At Mercer International – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp worldwide. The company has market cap of $860.40 million. It produces NBSK pulp principally from wood chips and pulp logs; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source, as well as carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste. It has a 5.83 P/E ratio. The firm sells its pulp to tissue, specialty papers, and printing and writing paper manufacturers; and green energy to third party utilities.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $110,000 activity. $110,000 worth of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) was bought by MORFITT MARTHA A M on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Mercer International Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 50.06 million shares or 0.46% less from 50.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 1,555 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bankshares holds 78,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 46,311 shares. 4.42 million were reported by Blackrock. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). 14,463 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 239,298 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Matarin Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.18% or 159,396 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc owns 121,300 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Citigroup has 21,428 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 158,186 were accumulated by Atria Invs Llc. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 7,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sensato Investors Limited Company reported 0.55% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Amer Intll Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC).

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FFIV October 4th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “F5 Networks +1.4% as Piper turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “F5 Launches Unity+ Channel Partner Program – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Piper Jaffray Upgrades F5 Networks (FFIV) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can F5 Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company has market cap of $8.34 billion. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. It has a 18.07 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers.