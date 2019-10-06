$0.37 EPS Expected for Mercer International Inc. (MERC); DRDGOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES SOUTH A (DRDGF) SI Increased By 460.4%

DRDGOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES SOUTH A (OTCMKTS:DRDGF) had an increase of 460.4% in short interest. DRDGF’s SI was 2.87M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 460.4% from 511,400 shares previously. It closed at $0.497 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to report $0.37 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 41.27% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. MERC’s profit would be $24.00M giving it 8.13 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Mercer International Inc.’s analysts see 131.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 121,368 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 06/03/2018 – Mercer Intl Had Filed Claim Against Canada in 2012 Over Celgar Pulp Mill; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM; 07/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 06/03/2018 – Mercer International Inc. Announces Decision in NAFTA Claim; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTA; 16/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – Mercer Intl Inc. Announces Voluntary Delisting From the Toronto Stck Exchange

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold Mercer International Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 50.06 million shares or 0.46% less from 50.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Invs Lc holds 158,186 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0% or 1,626 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 225,856 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 103,694 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 17,100 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 135,251 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Financial has 93,246 shares. Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp has invested 0.02% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.02% stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 17,600 shares. Icon Advisers stated it has 0.18% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.15% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 76,900 shares. Systematic Mgmt L P owns 340,900 shares. The Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Art Advsr has invested 0.01% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC).

More notable recent Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mercer International Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Add-On Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mercer International Inc. Announces Proposed Add-On Offering of $200 Million of Senior Notes Due 2025 and Redemption of 7.750% Senior Notes Due 2022 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mercer International prices $200M of 7.375% senior notes – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mercer International Inc. (MERC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp worldwide. The company has market cap of $780.30 million. It produces NBSK pulp principally from wood chips and pulp logs; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source, as well as carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste. It has a 5.35 P/E ratio. The firm sells its pulp to tissue, specialty papers, and printing and writing paper manufacturers; and green energy to third party utilities.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $110,000 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by MORFITT MARTHA A M, worth $110,000.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. The company has market cap of $20.98 million. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent DRDGOLD Limited (OTCMKTS:DRDGF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Detour Gold amends its credit facility – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Activist Shareholders Propelling Detour Gold – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “One Gold Producer Poised For Outperformance In A Gold Bull Market – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about DRDGOLD Limited (OTCMKTS:DRDGF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Detour Gold: 20% Upside At Current Metal Prices And FX Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Right Price: Are Pretium Resources And Detour Gold For Sale? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2018.