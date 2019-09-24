$0.37 EPS Expected for First Foundation Inc. (FFWM); SUNSHINE OILSANDS LTD COMMON SHARES CAN (SUNYF) Sellers Decreased By 9.09% Their Shorts

SUNSHINE OILSANDS LTD COMMON SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:SUNYF) had a decrease of 9.09% in short interest. SUNYF’s SI was 10,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.09% from 11,000 shares previously. With 8,200 avg volume, 1 days are for SUNSHINE OILSANDS LTD COMMON SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:SUNYF)’s short sellers to cover SUNYF’s short positions. The stock decreased 14.29% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.006. About 16,000 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUNYF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report $0.37 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 12.12% from last quarter's $0.33 EPS. FFWM's profit would be $16.52M giving it 10.15 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, First Foundation Inc.'s analysts see 32.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 73,774 shares traded. First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has declined 9.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500.

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. engages in the development of oil sands leases in the Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company has market cap of $19.12 million. The Company’s portfolio consists of clastics and carbonates. It currently has negative earnings. The company's seven principal operating regions in the Athabasca area include West Ells, Thickwood, Legend Lake, Harper, Muskwa, Goffer, and Portage.

Another recent and important Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUNYF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Athabasca Oil – Stranded Assets? – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2016.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $24,785 activity. $9,815 worth of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) was bought by PAGLIARINI ELIZABETH A.. Shares for $14,970 were bought by Rubin Diane M. on Monday, July 29.