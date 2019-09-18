$0.37 EPS Expected for First Foundation Inc. (FFWM); Kensico Capital Management Increased Olin (OLN) Holding

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased Olin Corp (OLN) stake by 0.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired 27,400 shares as Olin Corp (OLN)’s stock declined 4.97%. The Kensico Capital Management Corp holds 7.80M shares with $170.86 million value, up from 7.77M last quarter. Olin Corp now has $3.18B valuation. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 2.30M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin

Analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report $0.37 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 12.12% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. FFWM’s profit would be $16.52 million giving it 10.24 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, First Foundation Inc.’s analysts see 32.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 79,363 shares traded. First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has declined 9.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 17/05/2018 – First Foundation Advisors Appoints Raymond Mow as Managing Director of Fixed Income; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Foundation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFWM); 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 21/03/2018 – First Foundation Announces Departure of Bd Member Gerald Larsen; 09/04/2018 – First Foundation Announces Increase in Availability Under Loan Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 13/03/2018 First Foundation Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 01/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in D.A. Davidson’s 20th Annual FIG Summit and Financial Institutions Conference; 21/03/2018 – FIRST FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF BOARD MEMBER GERALD LARSEN

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. On Friday, August 23 Sutton Scott McDougald bought $234,882 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 15,000 shares. The insider BUNCH C ROBERT bought $178,490. 600 shares valued at $10,872 were bought by VERMILLION TERESA M on Wednesday, August 7. On Wednesday, August 21 Alderman Heidi S bought $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 2,000 shares. $4,479 worth of stock was bought by Shipp Earl L on Tuesday, August 6. On Monday, August 12 the insider Smith Vince J bought $85,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fincl Gp Inc holds 0.24% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 104,117 shares. Rbf Limited Company reported 60,000 shares. 148,704 are owned by Adams Asset Advisors Lc. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 412 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Management Limited Liability Com has 128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 119,652 shares. Smith Moore And Com invested in 0.1% or 19,371 shares. Envestnet Asset has 203,126 shares. Stifel accumulated 602,604 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 2,354 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ci Invests Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Bollard Group Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Mason Street Limited Com accumulated 87,873 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 75,168 shares. The Alabama-based Mesirow Invest Management has invested 1.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Olin has $32 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 43.00% above currents $18.65 stock price. Olin had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Alembic maintained Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $2300 target.

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personalized financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $676.25 million. It operates in two divisions, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. It has a 12.9 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold First Foundation Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 2.66% less from 23.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 11,001 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Limited Com holds 0.04% or 39,042 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Co The accumulated 0% or 24,707 shares. Phocas Financial Corp owns 3,150 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 10,739 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Aperio Grp Limited Liability holds 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) or 4,263 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 161 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 25,294 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 27,082 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern owns 0% invested in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) for 472,546 shares. Apriem Advsrs invested 0.08% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) for 37,300 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc reported 18,580 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Basswood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.08 million shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $24,785 activity. $9,815 worth of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) was bought by PAGLIARINI ELIZABETH A. on Monday, July 29. Rubin Diane M. also bought $14,970 worth of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares.