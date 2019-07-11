$0.37 EPS Expected for Fidus Investment (FDUS); United Parcel Service (UPS)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 527 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 416 sold and reduced their positions in United Parcel Service Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 465.49 million shares, down from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding United Parcel Service Inc in top ten positions increased from 22 to 26 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 373 Increased: 399 New Position: 128.

Analysts expect Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report $0.37 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.78% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. FDUS’s profit would be $9.01M giving it 10.93 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Fidus Investment Corporation’s analysts see -9.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 40,581 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 17.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes

Among 3 analysts covering Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidus Investment Corporation had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) rating on Friday, March 1. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $18 target. FBR Capital initiated Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) rating on Thursday, June 20. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $17.5 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold Fidus Investment Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). 654,333 are owned by Kennedy Management. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 22,000 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & reported 20,508 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 40,063 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 200 shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Bragg Financial stated it has 13,011 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Muzinich & reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Oppenheimer & Inc has 40,968 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,600 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 80,885 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 300 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $43,688 activity. Anstiss Raymond L. Jr. bought $43,688 worth of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) on Monday, June 3.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. The company has market cap of $394.10 million. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. It has a 8.64 P/E ratio. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer services and products including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare services and products, industrial services and products, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors.

Manchester Capital Management Llc holds 32.72% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. for 2.29 million shares. Lyons Wealth Management Llc. owns 75,631 shares or 23.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S. R. Schill & Associates has 22.27% invested in the company for 330,493 shares. The Florida-based Finemark National Bank & Trust has invested 18.39% in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 91,479 shares.

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation, logistics, and financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $88.46 billion. It operates in three divisions: U.S. It has a 19.63 P/E ratio. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.33 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.