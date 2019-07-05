$-0.37 EPS Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG); Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Had 4 Bulls

Among 9 analysts covering Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Jack In The Box had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 21. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $81 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 14. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of JACK in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Friday, February 22. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, May 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of JACK in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. See Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform New Target: $75.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $92 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $85 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $103 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $88 Maintain

Analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to report $-0.37 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 30.19% from last quarter’s $-0.53 EPS. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Everbridge, Inc.’s analysts see -5.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $92.98. About 254,566 shares traded. Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has risen 95.08% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBG News: 10/04/2018 – EVERBRIDGE BUYS UNIFIED MESSAGING SYSTEMS; 03/04/2018 – RadioResource: Everbridge Buys 94.2% of UMS; 05/03/2018 RadioResource: Everbridge Makes $33.6M Offer for Norway’s Unified Messaging Systems; 09/05/2018 – Everbridge Announces ELEVATE 2018: The CSO Summit Series; 03/04/2018 – Everbridge Completes Voluntary Tender Offer for Unified Messaging Systems ASA; 08/05/2018 – Everbridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – EVERBRIDGE INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.59 TO $0.57; 10/04/2018 – Everbridge Acquires Unified Messaging Systems; 07/05/2018 – Everbridge 1Q Loss $12.3M; 16/03/2018 – UMS – EVERBRIDGE’S TAKEOVER OFFER FOR UNIFIED MESSAGING SYSTEMS

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable clients to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. The Company’s SaaS platform enables clients to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. It currently has negative earnings. The company's critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging.

More notable recent Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EVBG Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/20/2019: ORCL,EVBG,ULBI – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Everbridge: Growth At All Costs May Be Perilous – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Jack in the Box Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 755,565 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 4,916 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Rech Inc has invested 0.65% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 3% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 67,881 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Sei Investments accumulated 12,450 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 76,265 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 4,546 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap L P holds 0.72% or 324,744 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0% or 677 shares. Blue Harbour Gp Lp invested in 7.62% or 1.60M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 17,523 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 62 shares.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. As of October 02, 2016, it operated and franchised approximately 2,255 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 699 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. It has a 18.14 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.08. About 165,915 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%