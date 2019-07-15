$-0.37 EPS Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG); 0 Analysts Are Bullish GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GasLog Partners had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of GLOP in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. See GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $22.0000 Downgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $23 New Target: $18 Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to report $-0.37 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 30.19% from last quarter's $-0.53 EPS. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Everbridge, Inc.'s analysts see -5.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $98.84. About 146,088 shares traded. Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has risen 95.08% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.65% the S&P500.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable clients to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. The Company’s SaaS platform enables clients to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. It currently has negative earnings. The company's critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging.

GasLog Partners LP, a master limited partnership, focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring liquefied natural gas carriers under multi-year charters. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The firm has a fleet of nine LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 149,500 cubic meters, each of which had a multi-year time charter. It has a 15.25 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 82,672 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.15% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500.