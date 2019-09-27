$0.37 EPS Expected for Duke Realty (DRE); Legg Mason (LM)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

Analysts expect Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report $0.37 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.71% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. DRE’s profit would be $133.73 million giving it 23.04 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Duke Realty Corporation’s analysts see 2.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 1.74M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED

Legg Mason Inc (LM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 118 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 126 decreased and sold their stakes in Legg Mason Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 74.07 million shares, up from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Legg Mason Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 32 Reduced: 94 Increased: 68 New Position: 50.

Among 2 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty has $3600 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 1.17% above currents $34.1 stock price. Duke Realty had 4 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold Duke Realty Corporation shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 324.35 million shares or 0.38% less from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Duke Realty Corporation is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $12.33 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 53.03 P/E ratio. It offers a single point of responsibility for all aspects of a project, including leasing, asset management, construction and development.

Park Circle Co holds 14.93% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. for 573,000 shares. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc owns 4.66 million shares or 6.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Management Llc has 3.22% invested in the company for 488,226 shares. The Illinois-based Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd has invested 2.95% in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 252,039 shares.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.07 million for 10.68 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It currently has negative earnings. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries.