$-0.37 EPS Expected for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY); Renaissance Group Has Boosted By $26.79 Million Its Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) Holding

Renaissance Group Llc increased Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) stake by 9733.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc acquired 155,737 shares as Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH)’s stock rose 3.95%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 157,337 shares with $27.20M value, up from 1,600 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings now has $16.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $166.4. About 154,024 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement

Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report $-0.37 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.82% from last quarter’s $-0.34 EPS. After having $-0.35 EPS previously, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 5.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 265,823 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors

Among 2 analysts covering Cymabay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cymabay Therapeutics has $2100 highest and $1400 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 249.30% above currents $5.01 stock price. Cymabay Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 168% – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks the Insiders Are Buying on Sale – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CymaBay medical chief departs – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: NewLink Genetics Rallies, Breakthrough Designation For Roche, IGM Biosciences Debuts – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Cymabay Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $354.25 million. It engages in developing seladelpar , a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes.

Among 6 analysts covering Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Laboratory of America Holdings has $22000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $191.50’s average target is 15.08% above currents $166.4 stock price. Laboratory of America Holdings had 11 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LH in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $22000 target in Friday, June 21 report. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $17600 target in Wednesday, May 1 report.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Suggests It’s 36% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “LabCorp to expand footprint in RTP to more than 300,000 square feet – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sysmex America and LabCorp Extend Hematology Automation Agreement with Sysmex XN-Series Technology – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings: LabCorp Announces New Leadership Roles for Its Two Business Segments and Selects New Chief Human Resources Officer – The Wall Street Transcript” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Covance Unveils New R&D Center in Shanghai – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Renaissance Group Llc decreased Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) stake by 9,838 shares to 491,156 valued at $24.94 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Eni Spa (NYSE:E) stake by 15,709 shares and now owns 426,448 shares. Infineon Technologies Ag was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Snow Management LP invested in 42,536 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Capital City Tru Co Fl reported 13,967 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The invested in 13,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 5,230 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 6,471 shares. Midas Management Corp accumulated 15,300 shares or 1.15% of the stock. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 9,800 are held by Bp Pcl. Orrstown Fincl Svcs Incorporated reported 147 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Net Lc holds 0.01% or 1,751 shares in its portfolio. Weybosset Ltd Liability stated it has 39,240 shares. Aviva Public reported 0.04% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 10,485 shares in its portfolio. Saybrook Nc holds 2,500 shares.