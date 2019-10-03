$0.37 EPS Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY); Shorts at DAITO TRUST CONSTRUCTION CO LT ORDINARY (DITTF) Lowered By 16.15%

Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report $0.37 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 11.90% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. CVCY’s profit would be $4.95M giving it 13.47 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Central Valley Community Bancorp’s analysts see -17.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 15,476 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Raises Dividend to 7c; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – AS PER SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT, BAC COMMUNITY BANK WILL PURCHASE FROM CO CERTAIN DEPOSITS OF TRACY OFFICE; 23/03/2018 – DEFH: March 23, 2018 – FEH Council to hold public hearing on civil rights in California’s Central Valley on April 20, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation releases final environmental documents for six San Luis Unit Central Valley Project interim renewa; 18/04/2018 – Central Valley Community 1Q EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE ITS TRACY BRANCH OFFICE; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Underlying, Aa1 Enhanced To Spokane County S.D. 356 (Central Valley), Wa’s Go Bonds; 09/03/2018 The new plan focuses primarily on opening track between San Francisco and the Central Valley, an agriculturally dominant, less-populated portion of inland California; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO ENTER INTO A SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT WITH BAC COMMUNITY BANK; 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $18,112 activity. Shares for $4,927 were bought by Kinross David A. The insider Kim James J bought $8,956.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in the central valley area of California. The company has market cap of $266.67 million. The Company’s deposit products include interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits. It has a 12.23 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied, real estate construction and other land, agricultural and commercial real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer and installment loans.

