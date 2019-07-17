$-0.37 EPS Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS); Rambus (RMBS) Has 1.51 Sentiment

Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report $-0.37 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 15.63% from last quarter’s $-0.32 EPS. After having $-0.41 EPS previously, Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see -9.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 27,402 shares traded. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has declined 37.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical RCUS News: 09/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 19/03/2018 Arcus Biosciences Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase; 29/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 06/05/2018 – DJ ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCUS); 09/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences 1Q Loss $13M; 23/03/2018 – JAMES TANANBAUM REPORTS 9.6 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC AS OF MARCH 14, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 29/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/04/2018 – ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC RCUS.N : LEERINK INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $21 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC RCUS.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $1.37

Rambus Inc (RMBS) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 86 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 57 trimmed and sold holdings in Rambus Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 100.85 million shares, up from 83.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Rambus Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 30 Increased: 59 New Position: 27.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company has market cap of $378.55 million. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. It currently has negative earnings.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. for 2.93 million shares. Bbt Capital Management Llc owns 26,750 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spark Investment Management Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 699,900 shares. The Virginia-based Alexandria Capital Llc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P., a Texas-based fund reported 1.59 million shares.

Analysts await Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RMBS’s profit will be $17.67 million for 18.91 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Rambus Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -223.08% EPS growth.

Rambus Inc. manufactures and sells semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The firm focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on the design, development, and licensing of technologies for advanced LED lighting solutions; and research and development in the area of emerging technologies, as well as providing various services, including know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 91,627 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has declined 11.29% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

