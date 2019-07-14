$0.36 EPS Expected for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR); Fsi Group Trimmed Its Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Stake

Fsi Group Llc decreased Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) stake by 87.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fsi Group Llc sold 132,225 shares as Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ)’s stock declined 6.90%. The Fsi Group Llc holds 18,283 shares with $302,000 value, down from 150,508 last quarter. Umpqua Hldgs Corp now has $3.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 786,747 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9

Analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) to report $0.36 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 35.71% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. WDR’s profit would be $27.03M giving it 11.65 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. About 646,601 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 8.40% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282457 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT137; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281921 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT 45; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282447 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72; 12/04/2018 – Waddell is the latest to leave the government’s security agencies, as new national security advisor John Bolton takes over for Gen. H.R. McMaster; 23/05/2018 – CORDY OILFIELD SERVICES INC CKK.V – ROBERT WADDELL DID NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR AT THIS SHAREHOLDERS MEETING; 17/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Loses Execs, Assets — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Amy Scupham Named President of Ivy Distributors Inc; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282452 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT212; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Wendy J. Hills Steps Down as Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel; 20/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280740 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Ltd Liability Co has 0.41% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Regions has 370,506 shares. Vanguard reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Burney reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Bancorp Of America Corp De accumulated 369,793 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 10,159 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 3.91M shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 35,633 shares. Prudential Fin Inc reported 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 169,578 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Moreover, South Dakota Council has 0.08% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It has a 7.82 P/E ratio. It also offers fee asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $85.99 million for 10.92 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 262,991 shares stake. Paragon Cap owns 16,361 shares. 86,311 are owned by Barclays Plc. Goelzer Management invested 0.44% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 38,791 shares. Moreover, Teton Advisors Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 40,976 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 404 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 2.14 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). First Citizens Bancorp Com reported 21,644 shares stake. 592,501 are owned by Heartland Inc. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Limited has 0.16% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 5.76M shares. Systematic Mngmt LP invested in 936,460 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0.02% or 143,656 shares.