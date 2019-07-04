$0.36 EPS Expected for USA Truck, Inc. (USAK); Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Informa plc (LON:INF)

Analysts expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to report $0.36 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 16.13% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. USAK’s profit would be $3.07 million giving it 6.56 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, USA Truck, Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 123,931 shares traded or 9.84% up from the average. USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has declined 47.36% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.79% the S&P500. Some Historical USAK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ USA Truck Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAK); 17/05/2018 – USA Truck 32.6% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Net $1.03M; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – USA Truck to Participate in Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 21/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q EPS 13c; 26/03/2018 USA Truck Appoints George T. Henry Senior Vice President of USAT Logistics, Announces Retirement of James A. Craig; 04/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Rev $78.7M

Among 6 analysts covering Informa PLC (LON:INF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Informa PLC had 35 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 785 target in Friday, February 8 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Friday, February 1 with “Add”. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital on Friday, February 1 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs downgraded Informa plc (LON:INF) rating on Monday, June 3. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 819 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Peel Hunt. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 25 report. The firm earned “Add” rating on Thursday, January 24 by Peel Hunt. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. See Informa plc (LON:INF) latest ratings:

USA Truck, Inc., a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $80.69 million. It operates through two divisions, Trucking and USAT Logistics. It has a 6.18 P/E ratio. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium- to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $150,943 activity. On Wednesday, May 1 Creager Robert E. bought $49,928 worth of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) or 3,600 shares. ENZOR GARY had bought 3,000 shares worth $40,890. 2,900 shares were bought by GLASER THOMAS M, worth $40,162. $19,963 worth of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was bought by Chambers Mary Susan.

More notable recent USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transportation sector rallies following deal with Mexico – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “USA Truck (USAK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “USA Truck Reports Most Profitable First Quarter Results Since 2006 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold USA Truck, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.51 million shares or 1.55% less from 5.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 167,000 were reported by Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company. Us Bancorporation De owns 0% invested in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) for 22,535 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Moreover, Callahan Lc has 0.07% invested in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Bridgeway Capital invested in 76,371 shares. Regions Fin Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) for 200 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Sei Invests reported 3,249 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 95,756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Group One Trading L P accumulated 2,100 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Connor Clark & Lunn Management Limited accumulated 0% or 42,425 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 900 shares. Grace White New York reported 86,470 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Informa PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of 10.47 billion GBP. It operates in five divisions: Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and Penton Information Services. It has a 42.44 P/E ratio. The Academic Publishing segment publishes books and journals in print and electronic formats primarily for academic and research users in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Informa plc shares while 8 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 2.92 million shares or 12.53% less from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashford Incorporated holds 37,000 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Llc holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Informa plc (LON:INF) for 333,571 shares. Citigroup stated it has 4,581 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0% invested in Informa plc (LON:INF) for 293,226 shares. Stifel Fin Corp holds 0% or 66,840 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & has invested 0% in Informa plc (LON:INF). Cambridge Inv Rech Inc has invested 0% in Informa plc (LON:INF). Brookfield Asset Mgmt holds 198,377 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. City Of London Investment Mngmt Limited reported 78,498 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 10,052 shares stake. Cibc World Mkts has 0% invested in Informa plc (LON:INF). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Informa plc (LON:INF). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Co reported 50,829 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 107,215 shares.

More notable recent Informa plc (LON:INF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of Informa plc’s (LON:INF)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Informa (LON:INF) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 52% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Informa plc (LON:INF) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Informa plc (LON:INF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Introducing Informa Tech London Stock Exchange:INF.L – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Informa Markets Launches New Brand Identity London Stock Exchange:INF.L – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

The stock increased 0.53% or GBX 4.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 836. About 466,356 shares traded. Informa plc (LON:INF) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.