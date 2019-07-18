$0.36 EPS Expected for USA Truck, Inc. (USAK); Avista (AVA) Shorts Lowered By 0.68%

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) had a decrease of 0.68% in short interest. AVA’s SI was 2.67 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.68% from 2.69 million shares previously. With 870,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)’s short sellers to cover AVA’s short positions. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 524,939 shares traded or 18.10% up from the average. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 18.93% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 16/04/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI matter: Finance Ministry looking at BBB member Pradeep Kumar’s stint at Avista Advisory; 04/04/2018 – Hydro One, Avista and City and Borough of Juneau reach a settlement in Alaska Merger Case; 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD H.TO – HYDRO ONE AND AVISTA REACH SETTLEMENT IN PRINCIPLE IN WASHINGTON MERGER CASE; 13/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN IDAHO MERGER CASE; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Reach Settlement in Principle in Oregon Merger Case; 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE, AVISTA, JUNEAU REACH A SETTLEMENT IN MERGER CASE; 02/05/2018 – AVISTA 1Q OPER REV. $409.4M; 02/05/2018 – Avista Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.10; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Adds Avista, Exits Logitech, Cuts Alphabet: 13F

Analysts expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to report $0.36 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 16.13% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. USAK’s profit would be $3.07 million giving it 6.60 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, USA Truck, Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 135,655 shares traded or 7.82% up from the average. USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has declined 47.36% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.79% the S&P500. Some Historical USAK News: 26/03/2018 USA Truck Appoints George T. Henry Senior Vice President of USAT Logistics, Announces Retirement of James A. Craig; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; 21/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – USA Truck 32.6% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Rev $78.7M; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Managemen Exits Position in USA Truck; 04/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – DJ USA Truck Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAK)

Among 2 analysts covering Avista (NYSE:AVA), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avista had 3 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Avista Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Naples Advisors holds 26,040 shares. 78,877 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Inc stated it has 0.01% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Cambridge Investment Advsrs holds 0% or 7,124 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs Lc stated it has 8,350 shares. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.90M shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). 22,000 are owned by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Washington Trust State Bank, Washington-based fund reported 2,199 shares. 192 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 4,322 shares in its portfolio. American Investment holds 0.24% or 18,384 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 155 shares.

More notable recent Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Avista reaches partial settlement in Oregon rate case – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Avista Files Annual Rate Adjustments in Idaho – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Avista Corp. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. The company has market cap of $3.01 billion. It operates in two divisions, Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. It has a 15.27 P/E ratio. The Avista Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as distributes natural gas in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, northeastern and southwestern Oregon, and Montana.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold USA Truck, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.51 million shares or 1.55% less from 5.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scopus Asset Management Lp stated it has 245,902 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Horrell Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Amer Group accumulated 5,049 shares or 0% of the stock. American Century holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) for 26,175 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 36,143 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 0% or 416,133 shares. Moreover, Sei has 0% invested in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Earnest Prns Limited Liability stated it has 2,130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 90,457 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 95,756 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon reported 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Menta Capital stated it has 0.06% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc reported 124,970 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 70,425 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $150,943 activity. The insider GLASER THOMAS M bought 2,900 shares worth $40,162. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $40,890 was made by ENZOR GARY on Monday, May 13. 1,360 USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) shares with value of $19,963 were bought by Chambers Mary Susan. The insider Creager Robert E. bought $49,928.

More notable recent USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “USA Truck to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 25, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “USA Truck Continues The Trend: Another Strong Quarter, Improvement In OR, A Jump In The Stock Price – Benzinga” with publication date: February 06, 2019.