$0.36 EPS Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (TPR); John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) Sentiment Is 1.9

Analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. TPR’s profit would be $103.61M giving it 17.55 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, Tapestry, Inc.’s analysts see -40.98% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $25.27. About 3.93M shares traded. Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has declined 34.93% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPR News: 25/04/2018 – TAPESTRY INC TPR.N : TELSEY ADVISORY GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $56; 01/05/2018 – Tapestry 3Q EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – TAPESTRY IS SUED FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT BY FOOTWEAR EXECUTIVE; 21/05/2018 – Tapestry says Stuart Weitzman’s Creative Director Morelli resigns; 01/05/2018 – Tapestry Sees FY Rev $5.8B-$5.9B; 01/05/2018 – Tapestry 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 19/04/2018 – TAPESTRY INC TPR.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – TAPESTRY INC – ERALDO POLETTO EXPECTED TO JOIN ON APRIL 30, 2018, WILL SUCCEED WENDY KAHN; 21/05/2018 – TAPESTRY REPORTS DEPARTURE OF STUART WEITZMAN CREATIVE DIRECTOR; 17/05/2018 – Tapestry, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.22, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 19 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 10 sold and reduced stakes in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund. The investment managers in our database now have: 2.04 million shares, down from 2.07 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 15 New Position: 4.

More notable recent Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tapestry Stock Fell 33.2% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tapestry to partner with Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Luxury retail on watch amid more protests in Hong Kong – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Examination Of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Tapestry has $5200 highest and $2200 lowest target. $29.67’s average target is 17.41% above currents $25.27 stock price. Tapestry had 10 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 16 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 16. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 13 with “Outperform”.

Coach, Inc. provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. The company has market cap of $7.27 billion. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides footwear; seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear and ready-to-wear, gloves, scarves, and hats; jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings made with sterling silver, leather, and non-precious metals; sunglasses; watches; and fragrances comprising eau de perfume sprays, eau de toilette sprays, purse sprays, and eau de parfum body cream for women.

More notable recent John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund declares $0.0975 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Main Line firm pays $125M for California designer of equipment for space robots – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund – Reliable High Monthly Income Plus Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Slack Reveals Losses Amid Rapid Growth in Plan to Go Public – Bloomberg” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 90,912 shares traded or 39.12% up from the average. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.