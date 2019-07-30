$-0.36 EPS Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI); Consolidated Communications Holdings Has 1.15 Sentiment

Analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to report $-0.36 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.24 EPS. After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 27,884 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 51.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 16/04/2018 – Fresenius Kabi Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection Now Available; 16/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Detailed Results from Phase 3 Study of ROLONTIS® (eflapegrastim) Published in an ASCO; 29/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA – RESULTS OF STUDY ON COMBINATION OF BELINOSTAT AND ASIDNA TO BE PRESENTED AT 2018 AACR CONGRESS; 16/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Detailed Results from Phase 3 Study of ROLONTIS® (eflapegrastim) Published in an ASCO Abstract; 06/03/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS SEES ’18 REV. $90M-$110M, EST. $126.5M; 10/04/2018 – SPPI: PRELIM CONFIRMED ORR/POSSIBLE PFS BENEFIT OBSERVED; 17/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Highlights Data Showing Poziotinib Overcomes De Novo Resistance of HER2 Exon 20 Insertion Mutations in; 30/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Nominates Dr. Bernice Welles to Boar; 17/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Detailed Results from Phase 3 Study of ROLONTIS® (eflapegrastim) Published in an ASCO Abstract; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $90M-$110M

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 70 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 61 sold and decreased their positions in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 53.46 million shares, up from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 42 Increased: 52 New Position: 18.

Analysts await Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $-0.08 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% negative EPS growth.

New Generation Advisors Llc holds 3.99% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. for 519,122 shares. Private Management Group Inc owns 2.66 million shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.82% invested in the company for 644,352 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.53% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 27,016 shares.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers. The company has market cap of $335.26 million. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, carrier grade access, network capacity, cloud, data center, managed, and directory publishing services through its fiber optic network and multiple data centers, as well as engages in equipment sales activities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells and supports telecommunications equipment, such as key, private branch exchange, IP telephone systems, and other hardware solutions, as well as offers support services to medium and large business customers.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $27,541 activity. 2,496 shares were sold by McGahan Keith M, worth $27,541.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company has market cap of $840.84 million. The firm markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer.

Among 3 analysts covering Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.

