$0.36 EPS Expected for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII); Profile of 7 Analysts Covering Ralph Lauren (RL)

Among 11 analysts covering Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Ralph Lauren had 18 analyst reports since January 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, May 15 with “Neutral”. J.P. Morgan maintained Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) rating on Monday, March 18. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $141 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, January 2 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. On Thursday, January 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Needham to “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Telsey Advisory Group. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, January 9. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 18. See Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $129.0000 New Target: $123.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $154.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $127.0000 New Target: $136.0000 Maintain

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $141 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $140 New Target: $141 Maintain

Analysts expect Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) to report $0.36 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 23.40% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. T_VII’s profit would be $127.12 million giving it 4.46 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Seven Generations Energy Ltd.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 905,200 shares traded. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold Ralph Lauren Corporation shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Cibc owns 6,985 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 142,878 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 1.40 million shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Korea Investment Corporation holds 0.01% or 23,374 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). First Republic Investment Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 3,031 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Llc accumulated 1,729 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk owns 56,352 shares. 1,623 are held by Eqis Cap Mngmt. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 182,274 shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 3,952 shares. Chevy Chase Hldg owns 42,926 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $24.91 million activity. 71,428 shares were sold by Lauren Family – L.L.C., worth $8.07 million on Thursday, June 27. The insider HERMANN VALERIE sold 10,400 shares worth $1.31 million.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $113. About 708,408 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has risen 4.71% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Capex $275 Million; 22/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Ralph Lauren Model Chris Collins Debuts Fragrance Collection; 24/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Refreshes Its Faded Jeans; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN SEES 1Q NET REV. UNCHANGED TO DOWN SLIGHTLY EX-FX; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EUROPE REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $420 MLN, DOWN 1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Titan Industries Inc. Appoints Joel Oblonsky Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOR FISCAL 2019, NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 09/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – APPOINTMENTS WILL BRING NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON COMPANY’S BOARD TO 13

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.73 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia. It has a 21.44 P/E ratio. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

Among 4 analysts covering Seven Generations A (TSE:VII), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seven Generations A had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Altacorp given on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by GMP Securities with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, March 1. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. The firm holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 544,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. It has a 5.41 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had gross proved plus probable reserves of 1,535 million barrels of oil equivalent.