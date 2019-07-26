$0.36 EPS Expected for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII); Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM)

Among 5 analysts covering Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Alarm.com Holdings had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) rating on Friday, March 1. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $71 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, March 1 with “Strong Buy”. Roth Capital maintained Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) rating on Friday, March 1. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $66 target. The stock of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Imperial Capital. The stock of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, March 1. Roth Capital maintained Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) rating on Thursday, March 21. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $66 target. See Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) to report $0.36 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 23.40% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. T_VII’s profit would be $127.09 million giving it 4.36 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Seven Generations Energy Ltd.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 707,751 shares traded. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Seven Generations A (TSE:VII), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seven Generations A had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) rating on Thursday, March 21. Scotia Capital has “Buy” rating and $15 target. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by GMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Altacorp. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, March 1.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The firm holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 544,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. It has a 5.3 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had gross proved plus probable reserves of 1,535 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 482,528 shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has risen 45.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.00% the S&P500.