$0.36 EPS Expected for Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY); SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM CLASS A (SBSAA) Shorts Decreased By 15.69%

Analysts expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to report $0.36 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.86% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. RCKY’s profit would be $2.66M giving it 20.33 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Rocky Brands, Inc.’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 29,895 shares traded. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has declined 4.34% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKY News: 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCKY); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 05/03/2018 Rocky Brands Announces New Share Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11c; 24/04/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 DECREASED 5.3% TO $65.2 MLN COMPARED TO $68.8 MLN ON SAME DATE A YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Rocky Brands 1Q EPS 44c; 05/03/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM INC CLASS A (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) had a decrease of 15.69% in short interest. SBSAA’s SI was 4,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.69% from 5,100 shares previously. With 6,600 avg volume, 1 days are for SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM INC CLASS A (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)’s short sellers to cover SBSAA’s short positions. The stock decreased 14.45% or $0.0289 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1711. About 1,724 shares traded. Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Spanish Broadcasting: A Bet On Deleveraging – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2017.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.13 million. It operates in two divisions, Radio and Television. It has a 0.08 P/E ratio. The firm produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

More notable recent Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Rocky Brands (RCKY) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This is Why Rocky Brands (RCKY) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Shoes & Apparel Stocks Tailored for Exceptional Gains in 2H19 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Rocky Brands, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RCKY) 9.6% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “North America, China Segments to Aid NIKE’s (NKE) Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Rocky Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $216.49 million. It operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. It has a 14.71 P/E ratio. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and other specialty retailers.