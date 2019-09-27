$0.36 EPS Expected for OFS Capital (OFS); Argi Investment Services Has Upped By $1.28 Million Its Paccar Com (PCAR) Holding

Argi Investment Services Llc increased Paccar Inc Com (PCAR) stake by 209.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Argi Investment Services Llc acquired 18,044 shares as Paccar Inc Com (PCAR)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Argi Investment Services Llc holds 26,675 shares with $1.91 million value, up from 8,631 last quarter. Paccar Inc Com now has $23.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.68. About 445,576 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45

Analysts expect OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) to report $0.36 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.86% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. OFS’s profit would be $4.81 million giving it 8.07 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, OFS Capital Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 11,676 shares traded. OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) has declined 3.92% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical OFS News: 04/05/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — BASIC AND DILUTED $0.29; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $43.75M 6.375% NOTES DUE 2025; 30/05/2018 – OFS Expands the AccuTube®+ Rollable Ribbon OSP Cable Family; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND INVESTMENTS IN DEBT AND EQUITY SECURITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUORO: OFS TO OPEN MARCH 19 FOR NON-RETAIL INVESTORS; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUORO: OFS TO OPEN MARCH 20 FOR RETAIL INVESTORS; 04/05/2018 – OFS Capital: 1Q Adjusted Net Investment Income 29c per Share; 11/04/2018 – OFS Capital Corporation Commences Offering of Notes; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS APPROVES OFS FOR 6.1% OF INOX WIND; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – APPROVES OFS REPRESENTING 6.11 PCT OF TOTAL PAID UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF INOX WIND

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gru Inc has 28.27M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles Co Limited Partnership holds 65,341 shares. Royal London Asset reported 0.26% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Scotia Cap reported 4,721 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.05% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Hexavest holds 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 297 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 26,831 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.08% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 6,906 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.07% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Moreover, Affinity Advisors Limited Liability Com has 1.46% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Madrona Financial Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,717 shares. Brighton Jones Llc holds 0.43% or 51,463 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department holds 12 shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.11% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Have Trucking Stocks Turned the Corner? – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Used Truck Prices Drop For First Time Since January 2018 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paccar (PCAR) Down 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) stake by 63,067 shares to 643,421 valued at $27.37M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Trust Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) stake by 8,964 shares and now owns 130,861 shares. Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PACCAR has $7600 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 3.86% above currents $68.68 stock price. PACCAR had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, May 31. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Sell” on Tuesday, July 2.

More notable recent OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “OFS Credit Company Announces Third Quarter 2019 Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OFS Credit Company: This 6.875% Term Preferred Stock IPO Has Begun Trading On The NASDAQ – Seeking Alpha” published on March 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OFS Credit starts rights offering for up to 1.25M shares – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “OFS Capital Corporation: This 6.50% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 27, 2018.