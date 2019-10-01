$0.36 EPS Expected for Milacron Holdings Corp. (MCRN); Duquesne Family Office Has Lifted Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake By $12.61 Million

Analysts expect Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 16.28% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. MCRN’s profit would be $25.40 million giving it 11.63 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Milacron Holdings Corp.’s analysts see 5.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 102,047 shares traded. Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) has declined 17.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Milacron Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRN); 26/04/2018 – Milacron Holdings Sees 2018 Capex $45 Million; 12/03/2018 MORE from Milacron at NPE; 26/04/2018 – MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY SALES OF $310.4 MILLION INCREASED 8.8% ON AN AS-REPORTED BASIS AND 3.3% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 19/04/2018 – Get Milacron M•Powered at NPE 2018: Milacron Launches IoT Suite of Services, Part of New Support and Services Offerings Acros; 17/04/2018 – Milacron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Milacron Holdings Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 2% to 4%; 26/04/2018 – MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA IS FORECASTED TO BE BETWEEN $237 MLN AND $243 MLN FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP SAYS FORECASTS 2.0% TO 4.0% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – Milacron at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 26.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Duquesne Family Office Llc acquired 103,392 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Duquesne Family Office Llc holds 493,237 shares with $60.51M value, up from 389,845 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $81.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $132.98. About 446,523 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies , Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). It has a 49.28 P/E ratio. The APPT segment designs, makes, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service.

Among 9 analysts covering Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Info has $17500 highest and $12200 lowest target. $150.20’s average target is 12.95% above currents $132.98 stock price. Fidelity National Info had 15 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $131 target in Friday, April 12 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 10 by Bank of America. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of FIS in report on Thursday, September 5 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of FIS in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tdam Usa reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 166 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 0.02% or 22,820 shares. Oppenheimer And Comm Inc has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Jupiter Asset Ltd has 402,908 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Boston Prtn has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd owns 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Melvin Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 601,777 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moors & Cabot stated it has 0.18% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Mastrapasqua Asset owns 59,845 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 344,351 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 73,299 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 54,388 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 86,177 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd, California-based fund reported 2,167 shares.

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 542,670 shares to 68,530 valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 30,813 shares and now owns 493,787 shares. Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) was reduced too.

