$-0.36 EPS Expected for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (LOGC); Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Holding By $5.00 Million

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 35.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc acquired 94,300 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 356,541 shares with $19.23 million value, up from 262,241 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $72.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.75 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform

Analysts expect LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) to report $-0.36 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.34 EPS previously, LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 5.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 2,513 shares traded. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $10.73M. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased Nevro Corp stake by 5,000 shares to 30,000 valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chubb Limited stake by 29,276 shares and now owns 1.58M shares. Akcea Therapeutics Inc was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 32 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $74 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 20 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CVS in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The company has market cap of $284.10 million. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth.

