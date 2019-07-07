$0.36 EPS Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP); Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) Has 0.68 Sentiment

Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report $0.36 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 3,700.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. HP’s profit would be $39.39M giving it 34.74 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s analysts see -45.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 491,355 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.09, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 15 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 22 sold and trimmed equity positions in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund. The investment professionals in our database now have: 4.39 million shares, down from 4.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 12 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

Among 4 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 6 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, January 15 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Friday, March 15.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of gas and oil wells. The company has market cap of $5.47 billion. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop gas and oil from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. It has a 75.46 P/E ratio. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 1.71 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement owns 21,008 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Dallas Securities owns 0.99% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 24,790 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 4,653 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Mirae Asset Invs Com Ltd owns 17,048 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 45,775 are owned by Intll Limited Ca. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 6,535 shares. Peoples Financial Corp has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 57 shares. 21,937 are owned by South State. Old Republic Intll Corp invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Viking Fund Ltd Liability stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 72,335 shares.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The company has market cap of $224.19 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 75,463 shares traded or 15.23% up from the average. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) has declined 3.31% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.74% the S&P500.

