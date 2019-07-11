$0.36 EPS Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP); CIBT EDUCATION GROUP ORDINARY SHARE (MBAIF) Shorts Up By 55.56%

CIBT EDUCATION GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) had an increase of 55.56% in short interest. MBAIF’s SI was 1,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 55.56% from 900 shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 1 days are for CIBT EDUCATION GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)’s short sellers to cover MBAIF’s short positions. It closed at $0.5147 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report $0.36 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 3,700.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. HP’s profit would be $40.38 million giving it 35.99 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s analysts see -45.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $51.83. About 1.09M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company has market cap of $38.95 million. The firm owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It has a 2.74 P/E ratio. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

Another recent and important CIBT Education Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces the 2018 OTCQX Best 50 – PR Newswire” on January 24, 2018.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of gas and oil wells. The company has market cap of $5.81 billion. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop gas and oil from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. It has a 78.17 P/E ratio. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 6 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, January 15 to “Overweight”. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) rating on Thursday, January 31. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $68 target. The stock of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 15.