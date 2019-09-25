$0.36 EPS Expected for Harsco (HSC); Glatfelter P H Co (GLT) Has 1.71 Sentiment

Glatfelter P H Co (GLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.26, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 70 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 41 cut down and sold their stakes in Glatfelter P H Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 41.91 million shares, up from 41.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Glatfelter P H Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 30 Increased: 46 New Position: 24.

Analysts expect Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. HSC’s profit would be $28.90M giving it 13.81 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Harsco Corporation’s analysts see 71.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 182,799 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 25/04/2018 – Harsco Announces Results of 63rd Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK FOR £45M; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – DEAL FOR £45 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harsco Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corp Announces $75 M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corporation Announces $75 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 29/05/2018 – Harsco: Altek Acquistion Has Contingent Consideration Subject to Future Fincl Performance of Altek; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Shareholders Elect Eight Director Nominees to Board; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q Rev $408M

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. It has a 15.25 P/E ratio. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as makes industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Harsco Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 1.07% more from 67.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Mgmt Professionals Inc holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests reported 292 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Corecommodity Ltd Com accumulated 34,613 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Limited reported 176,270 shares. Alberta Inv Mngmt invested in 28,000 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 23,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 18,731 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 981,659 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). S&Co holds 12,120 shares. Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 36,311 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $72,473 activity. $47,430 worth of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) was bought by Minan Peter Francis.

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Harsco Signs Three Multi-Year Add-on Contracts With JSW Steel – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Harsco Corporation (HSC) Announces Major Rail Equipment Order in Germany – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About Harsco Corporation’s (NYSE:HSC) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells specialty papers and fiber engineered materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $683.77 million. The companyÂ’s Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; nonwoven wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in label, packaging liner, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminate, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other highly-engineered fiber applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Advanced Airlaid Materials business unit supplies absorbent cellulose airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene, specialty wipe, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer products.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 1% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company for 2.62 million shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 433,216 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has 0.49% invested in the company for 2.47 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 0.44% in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.77 million shares.

More notable recent P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) At US$14.09? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Glatfelter Names Wolfgang Laures Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do P. H. Glatfelter Companyâ€™s (NYSE:GLT) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning P. H. Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) And Wondering If The 39% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $149,225 activity.

Analysts await P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) to report earnings on November, 5. GLT’s profit will be $7.95M for 21.50 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by P. H. Glatfelter Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.