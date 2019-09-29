$0.36 EPS Expected for Harsco (HSC); 1 Analysts Covering Bodycote plc (LON:BOY)

Among 3 analysts covering Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bodycote PLC has GBX 995 highest and GBX 800 lowest target. GBX 860’s average target is 20.96% above currents GBX 711 stock price. Bodycote PLC had 27 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 30. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. UBS maintained Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) on Monday, April 1 with “Neutral” rating. See Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) latest ratings:

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $72,473 activity. Shares for $47,430 were bought by Minan Peter Francis.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold Harsco Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 1.07% more from 67.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Management Limited Com holds 0.36% or 342,585 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Com holds 41,095 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com has 10,831 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 534,312 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Covington Cap Management holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares. Moreover, Pnc Svcs Group has 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Fin Mngmt owns 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust owns 2,333 shares. 47,020 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. Hanson And Doremus Invest holds 12,696 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 60,328 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 27,464 shares. Greenwood Cap Associates Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 20,876 shares in its portfolio. Atria Investments Limited Com owns 2,895 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. It has a 14.72 P/E ratio. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as makes industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

The stock increased 2.67% or GBX 18.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 711. About 323,903 shares traded or 7.38% up from the average. Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.