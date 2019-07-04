$0.36 EPS Expected for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT); Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Position

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 14.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 215,684 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc holds 1.31 million shares with $97.50M value, down from 1.53M last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $106.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 7.82 million shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 16/04/2018 – Main Street: Philly Starbucks Incident Least of Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 24/04/2018 – Three African American Racial Justice Leaders Respond To Starbucks Effort To End Bias In Its Company; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased Encompass stake by 22,000 shares to 242,683 valued at $14.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped G (NASDAQ:GIII) stake by 260,000 shares and now owns 380,000 shares. United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) was raised too.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 50,470 shares valued at $3.50 million was sold by Varma Vivek C. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Graybill Bartz And Associates accumulated 46,615 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd reported 11.07M shares. Pacific Global Invest Mgmt has 21,269 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.44% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Liability invested in 85,370 shares or 3.89% of the stock. 3,315 were accumulated by Montecito Retail Bank &. Barometer owns 209,286 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Old Dominion Cap Mgmt accumulated 13,137 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Middleton & Ma holds 1.67% or 140,149 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Trust Lp accumulated 1.07M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Us Savings Bank De has 1.01M shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Starbucks had 17 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, April 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 8 report. Wedbush maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, April 26. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $7500 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 11 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 6. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, June 10 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Stephens.